Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $1,002,000. Highland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. ValuEngine cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.

HCA opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $4,433,861.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $849,673.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,547.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,757 shares of company stock valued at $22,468,053. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

