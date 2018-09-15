Zipper Price Hits $0.0011 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Zipper has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Zipper has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and $1.08 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zipper alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00083584 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003226 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012355 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000700 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000412 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003104 BTC.

About Zipper

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo . The official website for Zipper is zipper.io

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zipper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.