Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. KeyCorp set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $46.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group Inc Class A during the first quarter worth $183,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 7.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 19.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc Class A by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,891,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Inc Class A Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

