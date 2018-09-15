Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 10,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $704,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,022.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zendesk stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.84 and a beta of 1.61. Zendesk Inc has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $72.23.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.96 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 23.24%. sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Zendesk from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Zendesk from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Sunday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 36.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,462,000 after acquiring an additional 579,772 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 11.5% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,425,000 after acquiring an additional 220,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 1.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,802,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,301,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5,591.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,596,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,164 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.