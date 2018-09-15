Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Trading Down 30.4% Over Last 7 Days

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Zeitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008010 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zeitcoin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,219,615 coins. Zeitcoin’s official website is www.zeit-coin.net . Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeitcoin’s official message board is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336 . The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zeitcoin

Zeitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

