Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (AXGN)

Zebra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen, Inc Common Stock were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,740,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 237.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 638,019 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,927,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,437,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,476,000 after acquiring an additional 377,275 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock by 3,408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 375,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 364,928 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AxoGen, Inc Common Stock news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.89 per share, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,304.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of -0.28. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $56.85.

AxoGen, Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 million. AxoGen, Inc Common Stock had a negative net margin of 24.96% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc Common Stock will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of AxoGen, Inc Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

