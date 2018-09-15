Zebra Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Zebra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,842 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $67.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $149.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.42 million. equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,259 shares of company stock worth $38,188,304 in the last three months. 45.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Inter Parfums and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

