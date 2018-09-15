Zebra Capital Management LLC Sells 4,937 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (MGEE)

Zebra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in MGE Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MGE Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MGE Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in MGE Energy by 252.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

MGEE stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.19. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.26 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MGEE shares. BidaskClub cut shares of MGE Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.