ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 111.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $30.41.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.