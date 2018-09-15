Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PepsiCo (PEP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $126.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PepsiCo has surpassed the industry in the past three months driven by a solid earnings trend with beat recorded in the last 10 quarters, including second-quarter 2018. Strong performances in its international division, backed by higher revenue growth in developing and emerging markets have been aiding results. Further, the company has reported positive sales surprise in six of the last eight quarters. The company is also gaining from significant strength in the snacks business, which has mostly offset the sluggishness in beverage category. Moreover, the company’s product innovations to include healthier food assortments and non-carbonated drinks in its portfolio should boost sales. However, consumers’ awareness on health and wellness, alongside new taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages and growing regulatory pressures are affecting CSD sales.”

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised PepsiCo from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.67.

Shares of PEP opened at $114.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,852,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,217,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,389,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,678,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,759,000 after purchasing an additional 471,913 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,149,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,098,000 after purchasing an additional 376,620 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

