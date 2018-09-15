Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have $6.25 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS has been the subject of several other reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Caladrius Biosciences to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. analysts predict that Caladrius Biosciences will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 49,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

