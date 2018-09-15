Zacks Investment Research Downgrades South Jersey Industries (SJI) to Sell

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

SJI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

SJI stock opened at $35.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sunita Holzer acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,866 shares in the company, valued at $850,474.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

