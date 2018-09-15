Zacks Investment Research Downgrades J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JJSF. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.50.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $150.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $159.05.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In other news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $761,985.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,487.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segment: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment engages soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products and baked goods.

