Zacks Investment Management Purchases 3,526 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI)

Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $803.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $37.69.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.40 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Barrington Research set a $35.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

