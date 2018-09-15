Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,037 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $132.49.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.85 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.07.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $554,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,871,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,045 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

