Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc (WING) to Post $0.19 EPS

Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.23. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Wingstop had a net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.93.

In other news, insider Lawrence Kruguer sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $57,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $407,749.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,708 shares of company stock worth $2,024,094 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 77,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,429 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.36. 348,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,182. Wingstop has a one year low of $31.53 and a one year high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,000 restaurants the United States, Mexico, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

