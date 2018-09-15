Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Relic Inc (NEWR) to Announce $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $108.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEWR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Relic in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.13.

NEWR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,304. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $46.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.50 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $36,095.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,923,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 89,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $9,046,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 435,515 shares of company stock valued at $44,805,483. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 95.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $141,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter worth $203,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Relic (NEWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.