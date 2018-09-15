Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (INTU) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. Intuit also reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $215.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.94.

INTU opened at $227.54 on Friday. Intuit has a twelve month low of $140.21 and a twelve month high of $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.41, for a total transaction of $20,941,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,201 shares of company stock worth $78,754,509. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuit by 160.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 243.8% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

