Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Camping World Holdings Inc (CWH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) to announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. Camping World posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Camping World had a positive return on equity of 211.54% and a negative net margin of 0.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research set a $28.00 price target on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Camping World from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,813. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Camping World has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $47.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

