Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics Inc (ALRN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) will report earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the lowest is ($0.65). Aileron Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALRN. ValuEngine cut shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

ALRN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 46,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,719. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.63. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $133,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 106,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $629,041.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,034 shares of company stock worth $1,185,286. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aileron Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside.

