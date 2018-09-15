Zacks: Analysts Set $15.50 Target Price for Clearfield Inc (CLFD)

Shares of Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $15.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Clearfield an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on CLFD. ValuEngine downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clearfield by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Clearfield by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLFD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,446. Clearfield has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $185.10 million, a P/E ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Clearfield had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. equities analysts expect that Clearfield will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Clearview cassette, a building block of the company's product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassette's housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; Clearview Black, which is designed to handle harsh environments; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform.

