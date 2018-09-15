Zacks: Analysts Expect Qorvo Inc (QRVO) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts expect Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) to post $1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Qorvo reported earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $6.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $692.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.97 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays raised their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.74. 756,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,360. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Qorvo has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $86.84.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $246,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $75,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,194. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,993. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 19,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 90,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace or defense applications. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment supplies of RF solutions that perform various functions in the increasingly complex cellular radio front end section of smartphones and other cellular devices.

