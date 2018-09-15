Zacks: Analysts Expect J.Jill Inc (JILL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.96 Million

Equities analysts expect J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) to report sales of $166.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.Jill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.13 million. J.Jill reported sales of $161.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J.Jill will report full-year sales of $702.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $697.60 million to $718.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $722.38 million per share, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $756.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow J.Jill.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $179.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JILL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of J.Jill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of J.Jill from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.Jill presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.Jill by 44.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,203,000 after buying an additional 301,323 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 7.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 494,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 19.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J.Jill by 1,106.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 333,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. 23.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 303,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,996. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $269.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

