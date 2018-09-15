Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3 Technologies Inc (LLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) will report sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for L3 Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.48 billion and the highest is $2.51 billion. L3 Technologies reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that L3 Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.08 billion to $10.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.75 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $10.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for L3 Technologies.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3 Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on L3 Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3 Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of L3 Technologies by 32.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,538,000 after purchasing an additional 66,226 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LLL opened at $216.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. L3 Technologies has a 1-year low of $180.24 and a 1-year high of $218.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

L3 Technologies Company Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

