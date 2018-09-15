Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (IRBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $243.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to announce sales of $243.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.90 million and the highest is $248.47 million. iRobot reported sales of $205.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. iRobot had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $108.72. The stock had a trading volume of 427,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,503. iRobot has a twelve month low of $55.77 and a twelve month high of $118.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Mohamad Ali sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $43,869.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 12,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $1,000,054.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,714 shares of company stock worth $12,185,369. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iRobot by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,366,000 after purchasing an additional 153,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 673,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 617,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,761,000 after purchasing an additional 159,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in iRobot by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 572,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,382,000 after purchasing an additional 83,575 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

