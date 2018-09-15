Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will report $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.78. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $133.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million.

HT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $908.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,653 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.