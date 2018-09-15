Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.66 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diplomat Pharmacy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.12. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

In other news, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $1,104,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Hagerman sold 209,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $3,992,628.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth $466,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 24.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the second quarter worth $9,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 30.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,385,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,645,000 after buying an additional 1,265,271 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

