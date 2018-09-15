X-Coin Market Cap Hits $56,699.00 (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One X-Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, X-Coin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. X-Coin has a total market cap of $56,699.00 and approximately $167.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000608 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00001351 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin Profile

X-Coin (XCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info . X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

