Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMGI shares. Guggenheim upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Wright Medical Group to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other news, CFO Lance A. Berry sold 1,182 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $32,138.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 42,654 shares of Wright Medical Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $1,110,283.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,059 shares of company stock worth $1,518,067 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $280,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 1,245,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,574. Wright Medical Group has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -124.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Wright Medical Group had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Wright Medical Group will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wright Medical Group Company Profile

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

