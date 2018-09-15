WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Bought by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WP Carey alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Shares of WPC opened at $65.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $72.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WP Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.