Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Robecosam AG acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Worldpay stock opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Worldpay Inc has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Worldpay from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Worldpay from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Worldpay in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

In related news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $12,077,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Taylor sold 22,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,221,542.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,114 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

