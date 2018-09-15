Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 392,277 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.49% of Wolverine World Wide worth $49,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 515.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,378,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $205,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 150.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 113,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 68,197 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 233,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $37,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Woodworth sold 19,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $750,432.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,036 over the last three months. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 10th. DA Davidson set a $44.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.58.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $38.91 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

