Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 96,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,330,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,742,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,537 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,791,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,046,000 after purchasing an additional 970,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 1,865.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,831,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,671,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,054,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Nabors Industries’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is -14.72%.

NBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Societe Generale raised Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price objective on Nabors Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

