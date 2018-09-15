WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WM MORRISON SUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, HSBC raised WM MORRISON SUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. WM MORRISON SUP/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

WM MORRISON SUP/ADR Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

