Wipro (WIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WIT. HSBC raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Wipro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura raised Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, CLSA raised Wipro from a sell rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

WIT stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Wipro has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.66%. sell-side analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 7,144.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,147 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth $146,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 167.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 232,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 145,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 42.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,454,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,983 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

