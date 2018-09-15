Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group set a $98.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a $90.84 rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.56.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $69.93 and a one year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.03 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

In other news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 286.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

