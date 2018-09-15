Wink Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (WINK)

Wink (CURRENCY:WINK) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Wink has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Wink has a market cap of $0.00 and $9.00 worth of Wink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wink coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wink alerts:

Particl (PART) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00039605 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007765 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000321 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000755 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000138 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Wink

Wink is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. Wink’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink

Buying and Selling Wink

Wink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.