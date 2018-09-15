Winding Tree (LIF) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.32 Million

Winding Tree (CURRENCY:LIF) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Winding Tree has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One Winding Tree token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Winding Tree has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $2,287.00 worth of Winding Tree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015295 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00280196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00154777 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000218 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.75 or 0.06588193 BTC.

About Winding Tree

Winding Tree’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. Winding Tree’s total supply is 24,976,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,050,989 tokens. The official message board for Winding Tree is blog.windingtree.com . Winding Tree’s official Twitter account is @windingtree and its Facebook page is accessible here . Winding Tree’s official website is windingtree.com . The Reddit community for Winding Tree is /r/windingtree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Winding Tree

Winding Tree can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winding Tree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winding Tree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winding Tree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

