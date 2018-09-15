Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on WLL. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. KLR Group increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

NYSE WLL opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $18.56 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 3.00.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Whiting Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Catlin sold 8,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $435,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. FMR LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,203,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $696,101,000 after buying an additional 5,865,141 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,482,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 2,700,626.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,215,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,127,000 after buying an additional 1,215,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $48,052,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,758,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,882,000 after purchasing an additional 799,728 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

