Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,555,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Weyerhaeuser worth $275,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,578.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock opened at $34.06 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.