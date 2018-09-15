WestRock Co (WRK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on WestRock from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $63.00 target price on WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 40,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in WestRock by 24.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 49.0% in the first quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. WestRock has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 65.65%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.