Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WGP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Get Western Gas Equity Partners alerts:

WGP opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Western Gas Equity Partners has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Gas Equity Partners had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.582 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. This is a boost from Western Gas Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Western Gas Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 135.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 3,262.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,443 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,446 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,870,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 699,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,307,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Gas Equity Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Gas Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.