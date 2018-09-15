Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (HIO) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

HIO stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd (NYSE:HIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The closed-end fund reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks high current income. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. It invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets in high-yield securities and over 20% in common stock equivalents, including options, warrants and rights.

