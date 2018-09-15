Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.93.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,139,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,051,000 after buying an additional 110,615 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3,308.7% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 586,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,424,000 after buying an additional 569,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,903,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 165.0% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 463,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,387,000 after buying an additional 288,314 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

