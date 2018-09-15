Werner Enterprises (WERN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WERN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.93.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

