Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,093 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $7,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 195.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after purchasing an additional 667,519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,244,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,148,000 after purchasing an additional 495,641 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,461,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,781,000 after purchasing an additional 224,821 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 127.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 340,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 191,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 774.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 158,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

VSH stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $761.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.55 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.84%. research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $208,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,740.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

