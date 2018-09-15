Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Price Target to $42.00

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

VLP has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$38.75” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $48.66.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $134.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million. Valero Energy Partners had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 108.14%. Valero Energy Partners’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. analysts expect that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,544,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,159,000 after buying an additional 497,690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

