Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock (ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,963 shares, a drop of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 43,058 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,398 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERC. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock by 19.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $959,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $12.36 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $13.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Common Stock Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

