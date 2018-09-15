Weibo (WB) and Red Hat (RHT) Critical Analysis

Weibo (NYSE: RHT) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Weibo has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Hat has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Weibo and Red Hat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weibo 32.03% 37.75% 19.43% Red Hat 9.77% 30.40% 8.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weibo and Red Hat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weibo $1.15 billion 14.02 $352.59 million $1.56 46.71 Red Hat $2.92 billion 9.04 $258.80 million $2.30 64.72

Weibo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Hat. Weibo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Hat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.2% of Red Hat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Red Hat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Weibo and Red Hat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weibo 0 1 7 0 2.88 Red Hat 1 10 19 0 2.60

Weibo presently has a consensus target price of $131.83, indicating a potential upside of 80.94%. Red Hat has a consensus target price of $158.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.14%. Given Weibo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Red Hat.

Summary

Weibo beats Red Hat on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform. It also provides third-party online games, including role-play, card, and strategy games, as well as various services and functions to VIP members. In addition, the company offers advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, accounts, and trends enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. Further, it provides copyright content, such as TV channels, online video Websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet products that enable platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; The company's application development-related and other technology solutions also includes Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and realtime operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has collaboration with Juniper Networks Expand to provide a unified solution for enterprises designed to manage and run applications and services. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

