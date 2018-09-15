Wavebase (PWV) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Wavebase (CURRENCY:PWV) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Wavebase token can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wavebase has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Wavebase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wavebase has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00279407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00155043 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.78 or 0.06463462 BTC.

Wavebase’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Wavebase is peoplewaveico.io/blog . The official website for Wavebase is peoplewaveico.io . The Reddit community for Wavebase is /r/peoplewaveico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wavebase’s official Twitter account is @peoplewavehr

Wavebase can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavebase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavebase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wavebase using one of the exchanges listed above.

